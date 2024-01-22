Jab Mila Tu Review: A Poorly Executed Recipe For Disaster

Rating: 1.5 stars

Brace yourselves for the riveting rollercoaster ride that is “Jab Mila Tu.” If by riveting, you mean an attempt at crafting a slice-of-life drama that ends up resembling a poorly executed recipe for disaster, then congratulations, you’ve found your masterpiece.

Directed by Lalit Mohan and created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra, this 24-episode series promises to be the latest addition to your list of regrettable life choices, fair to call the script with the finesse of a toddler playing with finger paints. Starring the charismatic Mohsin Khan, who appears to be delivering his lines with all the enthusiasm of a sleepy sloth, and Eisha Singh, who probably wonders how she ended up in this mess, “Jab Mila Tu” proudly boasts a cast that seems more disinterested than a teenager attending a family reunion.

And it’s not the actors! But how the characters were planted.

Set in the vibrant paradise of Goa, because apparently, nothing spells “engaging drama” like sun-kissed beaches and predictable backdrops, the story revolves around Maddy, the maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, the culinary queen. A match made in heaven? More like a recipe for on-screen disaster. Forced to share a roof due to circumstances we’d probably care more about if the writing wasn’t as predictable as Monday morning blues, these characters embark on a journey that’s more of a stumble through clichés than anything remotely resembling ‘life’.

The plot, if you can call it that, unfolds in a series of chaotic and humorous situations. Aneri, in her infinite wisdom, uses social media to create fake love stories, while Maddy, bless his superstar soul, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance. How original! As destiny plays its cards, the burning question lingers like a bad smell – will jealousy transform their fake games into an authentic love story? Spoiler alert: If you’ve ever watched any romantic drama ever, you already know the answer.

The characters, despite their attempts at charisma, fall flatter than a pancake on a griddle. The chemistry between Maddy and Aneri is about as scintillating as watching paint dry, and the supporting cast, including the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal and the quick-witted Alisha Chopra, feels like they were plucked from a talent pool that had already dried up.

As for the vibrant canvas of Goa, it seems even the scenic beauty can’t salvage the sinking ship that is “Jab Mila Tu.” The series has received mixed reviews from the audience, but I suspect those positive remarks are from people who find joy in watching paint peel.

So, if you’re a glutton for punishment or have a masochistic streak, “Jab Mila Tu” might just be the dramatic masterpiece you’ve been waiting for – a cacophony of clichés, a symphony of predictability, and a visual feast of disappointment. Watch at your own risk, or better yet, spare yourself the agony and opt for a more intellectually stimulating activity, like rearranging your sock drawer.

Jab Mila Tu is streaming on Jio Cinema.