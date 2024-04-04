Digital | Editorial

Yeh Meri Family Season 3 brings back the cherished Awasthi family, inviting viewers on a heartwarming journey through the spring of 1995. As the curtains rise on this latest installment, audiences are treated to a nostalgic feast that resonates with the warmth and simplicity of a bygone era.

However, this time you get to witness the 90s era from a 10 year old. What I found interesting is how the pov changes from the previous series. It is how we perceive the world, every age is different with a different story and perception.

Directed with finesse by the talented team at TVF, this season effortlessly blends laughter, tears, and tender moments to create an experience that feels like revisiting old family photo albums. Through the lens of the Awasthi family, viewers are transported back to a time when life was simpler, bonds were stronger, and every day held the promise of adventure.

What sets Yeh Meri Family apart is its ability to capture the essence of the 90s with remarkable attention to detail. From the vintage props to the nostalgic soundtrack, every aspect of the show is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of nostalgia that is both comforting and enchanting.

But beneath the surface of sepia-toned memories lies a narrative that is as relevant today as it was in the 90s. Season 3 tackles themes of friendship, resilience, and the importance of standing up for what is right, offering a timely reminder of the values that truly matter in life.

Juhi Parmar and Rajesh Kumar, who breathe life into the roles of Neerja and Sanjay with an authenticity that is both heartwarming and relatable. Their portrayal of parental love and guidance strikes a chord with audiences of all ages, reminding us of the enduring power of family in shaping our lives.

In one scene, the Awasthi household comes alive with the clatter of carrom coins and the sound of laughter echoing off the walls. It’s a classic family game night, filled with friendly competition and playful banter. As the game progresses, you can’t help but feel a surge of nostalgia for those carefree evenings spent huddled around the carrom board with your own loved ones. The joy on the faces of the Awasthi family members is contagious, reminding you of the simple pleasures that bring families closer together. It’s a moment that captures the essence of childhood memories and the warmth of family bonds, making Yeh Meri Family Season 3 a delightful trip down memory lane that you won’t want to miss.

We see the magic of storytelling, with the grandmother weaving enchanting tales from a beloved book while the two kids are completely lost in their own worlds of imagination. It’s a moment that sparks memories of my own childhood, when I’d dive headfirst into the captivating stories of ‘Thakurmar Jhuli’, feeling as though I’d been transported to another world entirely. And then there’s the uproarious excitement when the boy falls head over heels for a daring girl from the neighborhood, who eventually finds her way into the Awasthi household, turning their world upside down in the best possible way. And who could forget the electrifying dance jam on the terrace between the two girls, a vibrant explosion of energy and friendship that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the 90s? These delightful vignettes not only add flavor to the series but also serve as joyful reminders of the carefree, adventurous days of our youth.

To wrap it up, it’s clear this series is more than just a blast from the past—it’s a full-blown nostalgia party with heart, humor, and a hefty dose of ’90s charm.

Yeh Meri Family Season 3 is the ultimate feel-good binge-watch that’ll leave you grinning from ear to ear. We rate it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Watch it on Amazon miniTV