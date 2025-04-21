Apoorva Mukhija aka TheRebelKid Didn’t Leave Mumbai House; Was Removed

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known by her digital moniker TheRebelKid, recently shared a video that traces her experiences following a widely discussed controversy related to India’s Got Latent. The reel, presented in a narrative vlog format and voiced over by another individual, gives viewers a glimpse into the lesser-known aspects of her life after the incident.

In the video, snippets of Apoorva’s own commentary are included, adding context to the events. One of the key takeaways was her emphasis on continuing with life regardless of circumstances — both during joyful and difficult phases. She admitted to going through a mentally taxing time, isolating herself and withdrawing from regular routines.

The video also sheds light on several previously unconfirmed developments. It was clarified that contrary to past reports, Apoorva didn’t willingly vacate her Mumbai residence — she was reportedly asked to leave. In addition to that, the impact of the controversy led to a loss of professional collaborations and brand associations, affecting her career significantly.

Apoorva also touched upon the reception of a previous post-incident video, in which she was accused of attempting to gain sympathy. Despite the criticism, she has chosen to move forward and has turned the entire chapter into a creative project.

This personal journey is now being compiled into a digital series titled Finding Happiness Again. Through this, she hopes to provide an honest look at the process of emotional recovery, self-reflection, and rebuilding after public setbacks. The reel indicates that the series is built on real experiences and moments that she chose to document during her period of transition.

The project marks a new direction for Apoorva, using storytelling as a form of expression and closure.