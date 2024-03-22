Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav granted bail in snake venom case

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been granted bail by a Noida court in connection with a suspected drugs case involving snake venom, as per reports in Hindustan Times. The case, which initially involved Elvish and five others, centered around allegations of supplying snake venom believed to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida. According to reports, Elvish’s lawyer confirmed that the court had heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. Advocate Prashant Rathi, representing Elvish, stated that he would need to furnish two bail bonds of ₹50,000 each for his release.

Furthermore, advocate Deepak Bhati, also representing Elvish, mentioned that legal proceedings were initiated, and efforts were underway to expedite the release order. The case, which initially involved five other accused identified as snake charmers, resulted in their arrest from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3. These individuals are currently out on bail. Upon their arrest, authorities seized nine snakes, including five cobras, and 20 ml of suspected snake venom from their possession.

The charges against Elvish and the other accused were lodged under various provisions, including the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and negligent conduct endangering human safety and animal welfare. Elvish has vehemently denied any involvement in the purported supply of snake venom at the rave party, maintaining his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.