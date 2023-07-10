Cyrus Broacha quits Bigg Boss OTT 2, find out reason

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is undergoing significant transformations, testing the resilience and adaptability of the remaining contestants. The house is buzzing with drama and unexpected twists in the latest season. While the contestants strive to survive the challenges and secure their spot in the show, some voluntarily exit the house, surprising their fellow contestants and viewers.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, renowned television personality Cyrus Broacha recently expressed his desire to leave the show. It is being said that he made a voluntary exit due to health reasons. Sources have it that he is currently out of the show. Apart from Cyrus, there have been other contestants who have also chosen the path of voluntary exit.

Recently, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh commented on Cyrus’s situation saying “It can be very draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience. They may feel stuck and want to leave. However, that is where their strength lies, in not giving up. They don’t have to prove anything to anyone; it’s their own journey. Even I have experienced panic attacks, but one has to be stronger than any given situation. I’m sure he will fight it”.

Meanwhile, Manu Punjabi reacted saying, “At Cyrus Broacha’s age, it is important to prioritize health and family. He has also admitted to having less enthusiasm and energy than other contestants. When I was on Bigg Boss and had health issues, I became very vulnerable and overwhelmed due to the cutoff from my loved ones.”

He also added, “However, when you come out of it, you emerge stronger, as rightly said by Salman Khan. It is a great opportunity and platform to rebuild your image and personality in front of billions of viewers. I would really like to see Cyrus inside the house, and I want him to give his 100%.”