Dhanashree Verma finally breaks her silence on separation rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, actor and wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has finally addressed the ongoing speculation about their relationship. On Wednesday night, Dhanashree shared a statement on Instagram, responding to rumors of her separation from Chahal, which gained traction after he reportedly removed all pictures of her from his social media profiles.

“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me,” Dhanashree wrote, expressing disappointment over the baseless allegations and online trolling targeting her character. She emphasized her years of hard work to build her reputation and said her silence was a sign of strength, not weakness.

Dhanashree added, “While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values.”

The couple, who got engaged on August 8, 2020, and tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon, has been a popular duo among fans. Despite the swirling rumors, Dhanashree continues to keep pictures of Chahal on her social media, leaving followers curious about their current status.

Meanwhile, Chahal has also shared cryptic posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, he posted a quote from Socrates, saying, “Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise.” Days earlier, he wrote about perseverance and making one’s parents proud, fueling further speculation.

As of now, neither party has issued an official statement directly addressing the rumors, leaving fans to speculate about their relationship.

