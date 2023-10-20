Dream Girl 2 On Netflix By Subhash K Jha

Netflix has started streaming Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 from today 10 October.

The sex comedy was released exactly three months ago.According to sources, Netflix meant to stream Dream Girl from a month back. However since the film was doing reasonably well in the theatres, the streaming date was extended by a month.

Speaking about the film coming to Netflix, Ayushman Khurrana shared, “After the incredible box office journey we’ve had with Dream Girl 2, it has now found its home on Netflix, and I can’t wait for audiences who couldn’t catch it in theatres to watch it now.”

Ayushmann believes Dream Girl 2 has repeat value. “ I believe that an out-and-out masala entertainer like Dream Girl 2 has a certain replay value, and many viewers will enjoy binge-watching it again now that it’s on OTT. It’s an entertaining film with great characters, a solid humor track, and I hope it receives the same love worldwide.”

Ayushmann Khurrana juices the part of his cross-dressed avatar for all its worth.While his dishy doppelganger Pooja in the first Dream Girl film was just a voice on the phone,phone sex has no place in the ‘spiritual sequel’ to Dream Girl. …Or, so it describes itself, though there is nothing spiritual about the frenetic fatuous but fitfully fun plot about Khurrana’s character masquerading as a bar dancer to pay off his slimy father(Annu Kapoor)’s death.