Digital | News

Dream Girl 2 On Netflix By Subhash K Jha

Ayushmann believes Dream Girl 2 has repeat value. “ I believe that an out-and-out masala entertainer like Dream Girl 2 has a certain replay value, and many viewers will enjoy binge-watching it again now that it's on OTT. It's an entertaining film with great characters, a solid humor track, and I hope it receives the same love worldwide.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
20 Oct,2023 11:28:42
Dream Girl 2 On Netflix By Subhash K Jha 862893

Netflix has started streaming Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 from today 10 October.

The sex comedy was released exactly three months ago.According to sources, Netflix meant to stream Dream Girl from a month back. However since the film was doing reasonably well in the theatres, the streaming date was extended by a month.

Speaking about the film coming to Netflix, Ayushman Khurrana shared, “After the incredible box office journey we’ve had with Dream Girl 2, it has now found its home on Netflix, and I can’t wait for audiences who couldn’t catch it in theatres to watch it now.”

Ayushmann believes Dream Girl 2 has repeat value. “ I believe that an out-and-out masala entertainer like Dream Girl 2 has a certain replay value, and many viewers will enjoy binge-watching it again now that it’s on OTT. It’s an entertaining film with great characters, a solid humor track, and I hope it receives the same love worldwide.”

Ayushmann Khurrana juices the part of his cross-dressed avatar for all its worth.While his dishy doppelganger Pooja in the first Dream Girl film was just a voice on the phone,phone sex has no place in the ‘spiritual sequel’ to Dream Girl. …Or, so it describes itself, though there is nothing spiritual about the frenetic fatuous but fitfully fun plot about Khurrana’s character masquerading as a bar dancer to pay off his slimy father(Annu Kapoor)’s death.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Reading, Mirror Selfie, Mehendi And More, Ananya Panday Unveils Her Quirkiness In Unseen Photos 854698
Reading, Mirror Selfie, Mehendi And More, Ananya Panday Unveils Her Quirkiness In Unseen Photos
Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana made its phenomenal entry in the 100 Cr. club 850993
Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana made its phenomenal entry in the 100 Cr. club
'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free' offer is now open for Ektaa R. Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana! Book Your Tickets Now! 849733
‘Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free’ offer is now open for Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana! Book Your Tickets Now!
Ananya Panday Reigns In Red Infinity Top And Thigh High Front Slit Skirt, See Pics 849569
Ananya Panday Reigns In Red Infinity Top And Thigh High Front Slit Skirt, See Pics
Dream Girl 2 Success Bash: Ananya Panday Flaunts Baby Bump, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani And Others Go Candid 849546
Dream Girl 2 Success Bash: Ananya Panday Flaunts Baby Bump, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani And Others Go Candid
Ektaa R. Kapoor to host an intimate success bash for her blockbuster release Dream Girl 2 848986
Ektaa R. Kapoor to host an intimate success bash for her blockbuster release Dream Girl 2

Latest Stories

Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer to save Srishti from fire accident 862888
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer to save Srishti from fire accident
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay gets Ranbir killed 862885
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay gets Ranbir killed
Exclusive: Rooprashmi Sharma to enter Sony SAB's Vanshaj 862884
Exclusive: Rooprashmi Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, And Rupali Ganguly's Simple Saree Elegance With Designer Blouse 862828
Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, And Rupali Ganguly’s Simple Saree Elegance With Designer Blouse
Sanjana Sanghi keeps the ‘funk’ intact in Rs. 55000 abstract print co ord set [Photos] 862700
Sanjana Sanghi keeps the ‘funk’ intact in Rs. 55000 abstract print co ord set [Photos]
Surbhi Jyoti swears by comfort in sage green linen co ord set [Photos] 862703
Surbhi Jyoti swears by comfort in sage green linen co ord set [Photos]
Read Latest News