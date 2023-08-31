Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success

Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the glory of his latest film, “Dream Girl 2,” which is taking the box office by storm. The film’s performance on its opening day was nothing short of spectacular, raking in an impressive ₹10.05 crore. As per early estimates of the early box office collections, the movie has now soared to a whopping ₹59.75 crore, a testament to its immense popularity among moviegoers, as per reports.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the renowned actor expressed his joy and gratitude for the film’s remarkable success. Khurrana noted that the past three months have seen an unexpected surge in the prosperity of mid-budget and small-budget films, reflecting the changing dynamics of Bollywood.

When discussing his on-screen portrayal of the character named Pooja, Ayushmann revealed his eagerness to take on challenging roles that offer engaging and unique narratives. He drew inspiration from legendary predecessors like Kamal Haasan, Govinda, and Aamir Khan, who have previously taken on female characters. However, Khurrana also acknowledged the unique challenge of his role, which pitted him against iconic Bollywood divas.

“I am in competition with the likes of Madhuri, Sridevi, and Hema Malini because I felt I wouldn’t do justice to the character if I kept male actors in mind,” as quoted by mint.