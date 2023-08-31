Movies | News

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success

Ayushmann Khurrana noted that the past three months have seen an unexpected surge in the prosperity of mid-budget and small-budget films, reflecting the changing dynamics of Bollywood.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 Aug,2023 16:00:26
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success 847567

Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the glory of his latest film, “Dream Girl 2,” which is taking the box office by storm. The film’s performance on its opening day was nothing short of spectacular, raking in an impressive ₹10.05 crore. As per early estimates of the early box office collections, the movie has now soared to a whopping ₹59.75 crore, a testament to its immense popularity among moviegoers, as per reports.

Ayushmann spoke about the dynamics have changed in Bollywood

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the renowned actor expressed his joy and gratitude for the film’s remarkable success. Khurrana noted that the past three months have seen an unexpected surge in the prosperity of mid-budget and small-budget films, reflecting the changing dynamics of Bollywood.

When discussing his on-screen portrayal of the character named Pooja, Ayushmann revealed his eagerness to take on challenging roles that offer engaging and unique narratives. He drew inspiration from legendary predecessors like Kamal Haasan, Govinda, and Aamir Khan, who have previously taken on female characters. However, Khurrana also acknowledged the unique challenge of his role, which pitted him against iconic Bollywood divas.

“I am in competition with the likes of Madhuri, Sridevi, and Hema Malini because I felt I wouldn’t do justice to the character if I kept male actors in mind,” as quoted by mint.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ektaa Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr! 847433
Ektaa Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr!
Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark 846989
Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark
"Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward," says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience 846882
“Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward,” says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2 846583
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office! 846371
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office!
‘Feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana 845912
‘Feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News