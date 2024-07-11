Elvish Yadav sent summons by ED in ‘snake venom’ drug case amid tiff with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is no stranger to controversies where he continues to find himself hitting the headlines time and again, and this time around, the conversation is surrounding his feud with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. In one of his videos, Rathee went on to take a dig at Yadav and remark about the cases he is embroiled in.

For the uninitiated, Yadav has been sent a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be present in front of the department on 23rd July 2024 in a money laundering case. This is in connection with the usage of snake poison as a drug at a rave party. The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) since May.

Sources suggested that Yadav was asked to be present in the Lucknow office earlier this week but owing to his international trip, he wasn’t able to be there. Now, he will have to be present on 23rd July 2024. Back in November, the Noida Police were quoted saying how they had raided Sevroll Banquet Hall in Sector 51, Noida where they arrested five people from the location. The police also mentioned how they found around nine types of snakes, where five of them were cobras. They also found around 20 ml of snake venom following which an investigation took place, where one of the names that popped up was that of Elvish Yadav.

An FIR was then registered against Yadav and others where the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was taken into custody earlier this year for about 14 days. Yadav admitted to the charges that were pressed against him, and now, and ED summon has been sent.