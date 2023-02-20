Disney+ Hotstar will soon be back to tell the riveting story of Yash and Chikki with Aashiqana 3. Produced and directed by Gul Khan, the series is also co-produced by Gen K Studios. The much-anticipated Season 3 will stream on 27 February on Disney+ Hotstar. The much-awaited next phase of life in the togetherness of Yash and Chikki, played by Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey will be revealed.

The recently launched trailer of Season 3 has already added to the audience’s curiosity. The trailer shows the romantic togetherness of Yash and Chikki and the drama quotient gets to its peak with the presence of a troupe of assassins who are out for revenge. The trailer also announces the entry of a new ACP, played by Raghav Tiwari, who will add a lot of spice to the twists in the plot.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear of yet another big new entry in the upcoming season. New find Anshu Zarbade who has been a model, will make her thundering entry in the series in its new season.

As per a reliable source, “Anshu’s entry will bring in a big high point in the love life of Yash and Chikki. She will play the ex in Yash’s life.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Gul Khan and the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.