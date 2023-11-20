Exclusive: Anupria Goenka to feature in the short film Silence

Actress Anupria Goenka who is doing very well in the OTT space with projects like Sacred Games, The Final Call, Criminal Justice, Abhay, Asur, Aashram, Sultan of Delhi etc, will be next seen in a short film titled Silence. The short film produced by Minnara Films and directed by Gulshan Chauhan, is being worked upon to have a Cannes Film Festival premiere.

The short film is said to touch upon an interesting concept, is what we hear. The short film’s casting is done by Sabiir Ali’s Newways Casting Studio. Short films are presently in vogue, as they are effectively made to spread a message via cute storytelling. A lot of popular actors take time out to be part of such projects which gives them creative satisfaction with respect to performance and storytelling.

Anupria, as a performer has the calibre of portraying challenging roles. She has lately been seen in versatile roles, which have won her a lot of appreciation. This role we hear, will be another in her already studded cap.

We buzzed Anupria but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Biggest TV Shows Of Last Week (13 – 19 November): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Producer Gul Khan returns to writing for TV after two years with Imlie

‘Nobody is dying in Anupamaa’, clarifies Producer Rajan Shahi on reports about Choti Anu’s death