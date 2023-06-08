Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday

Amazon miniTV Amazon’s free video streaming service on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV, has quite a lot of amazing concepts and series lined up for release. Yeh Meri Family, the recent family drama, from TVF, has taken the viewers down memory lane with its backdrop set in the winter phase of the 90s. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about Amazon miniTV coming up with a series Pret Boys.

We have written about Shardul Pandit, Aanchal Munjal and Ahan Nirban being part of the series Pret Boys, which is directed by Nisheeth Nilkanth and produced by Rusk Media.

Now, we hear of Rusk Media coming up with yet another series for Amazon miniTV. Titled That Summer Holiday, the series is presently being worked upon.

The news that we have at IWMBuzz.com, is that digital star and social media influencer cum actor Avneet Kaur has been locked to play the central role in the series. Avneet needs no introduction. She has been a star who has successfully migrated from TV to the web and films.

Avneet Kaur who recently wrapped up shoot for her film Luv Ya Arrange Marriage helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa, will play a very interesting role in the series.

