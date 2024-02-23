Exclusive: CID fame Ansha Sayed to feature in web series Therapy Sherapy

Actress Ansha Sayed of CID fame performed splendidly well in a complicated role in the web series Human. Now, she will be seen in a vital role in an upcoming web series titled Therapy Sherapy. Yes, you heard it right!! The series is produced by JAR Pictures.

The series has brought on board a stunning star cast that includes Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. This is as per the media reports.

Ansha who was recently seen in the cameo role of Tadka in Sony TV and Swastik Productions’ Shrimad Ramayan, has joined the cast of the series.

As per a reliable source, “Ansha will play an interesting role.”

As for Ansha, she has been part of projects Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka, Doli Saja Ke, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Laagi Tujhse Lagan etc. How To Kill Your Husband, A Simple Murder, Kathmandu Connection, Tabbar, A Story Of Lies, London Files, Sergeant etc.

We buzzed Ansha but did not get through to her.

JAR Pictures has given delightful concept on the OTT space. Some of their notable works include Bamfaad, Grahan, Rangbaaz Phirse,

