The stars of the web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ – Kay Kay Menon, Shujaat Saudagar, Kritika Kamra, and Avinash Tiwary opened up about their experiences, challenges, and reasons behind their involvement in this exciting project in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.

Kay Kay, known for his stellar performances in the world of Indian cinema, revealed the compelling reason behind signing on to ‘Bambai Meri Jaan.’ With a reputation for choosing roles that challenge his acting prowess, Menon’s decision to join the project has naturally sparked curiosity.

Kritika and Avinash, both talented actors in their own right, shared their experiences of shooting for ‘Bambai Meri Jaan.’ The series, which promises to be an rollercoaster, demanded intense performances from its cast. Kamra and Tiwary highlighted the challenges in their respective roles.

Shujaat, the director of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan,’ shed light on the challenges he faced while helming this ambitious project. Creating a web series that captures the essence of Mumbai and its diverse culture is no small feat. Saudagar discussed the intricacies of storytelling.

The series narrates the life and rise of a Dara Kadri, a tale told through the lens of a father, Ismail Kadri, an honest cop torn between his duty and responsibilities. The 10-part series intricately weaves in the nature vs nurture narrative, with Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary at the helm of it. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video on 14 September.