Exclusive: Ishan Saxena bags Excel Entertainment’s series Dabba Cartel for Netflix

Excel Entertainment’s association with Netflix was announced with two web shows: Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill. The filming of Dabba Cartel is on its way, with a stellar cast being brought on board. As per reports in the media, seasoned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi who was recently seen in a meaty role in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii, plays a central part in the series. There have been media reports of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey bagging a prime role in the series.

Dabba Cartel is currently in pre-production and is expected to start filming around October this year. The show marks Excel Entertainment’s second association with Netflix after their 2022 rom-com series, Eternally Confused And Eager For Love.

We now hear of actor Ishan Saxena, who has done projects Imlie, Mandala Murders, Patna Shukla, Shubh Labh etc, bagging a cameo role in Dabba Cartel.

We hear that the actor is shooting for the series.

