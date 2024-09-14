Exclusive: Lavanya Bhardwaj and Anju Jadhav to play leads in Om Kridha Entertainment’s series Shukra Grah for Hari Om

Actor Lavanya Bhardwaj who donned the role of Sahadev in Mahabharat, will play the titular role in Creative turned Producer Krishna Omveer Poonia’s upcoming mythological web series titled Shukra Grah. The series will stream on Hari Om, the first ever OTT platform created for mythological series. Krishna’s banner Om Kridha Entertainment and his partner Uttam Gobani’s Aanant Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, will produce the series.

The makers are working on two web series, titled Dev Guru Brihaspati and Shukra Grah. We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusive newsbreaks related to the lead cast of the series Dev Guru Brihaspati. Actors Neel Samarthh and Tanvi Nimbhorkar will play the leads in it. If you have missed reading this, you can check it here.

We now hear of Lavanya Bhardwaj playing the titular role of Shukracharya. Joining him will be actress Anju Jadhav who played the role of Kiara Tejwani in Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. She will essay the lead role of Jayanti.

Hari Om which presents viewers with a bouquet of mythological presentations showcases an eclectic and massive line-up of more than 20 epic untold stories and many more, including, “Shri Tirupati Balaji”, “Mata Saraswati”, “Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu”, “Jai Jagannath”, “Kaikeyi Ke Ram”, “Maa Lakshmi” and “Navgrah”.

