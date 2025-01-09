Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak and Heena Panchal in Tashan’s series Biwi Adla Badli

The OTT medium is getting richer with many new platforms launching to cater to the growing demands of entertainment. One such platform that will launch soon happens to be Tashan. We hear that Tashan will have a varied programming lineup which will be engaging. We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about Tashan coming up with a crime drama series titled Gym Trainer. The series which will feature episodic stories, will feature established actors. We wrote about Manish Khanna, Dhruvee Haldankar and Deepali Saini and Shaan Mishra being cast in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of another series that is being worked out on the platform Tashan. Titled ‘Biwi Adla Badli’, the series will be a comedy-drama series.

Mehul Bhojak who has featured in TV shows Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Gumraah, Fear Files etc, will play the male lead in the project. Joining him will be Heena Panchal who is a Hindi and Marathi actress. She will play the female lead in the series. The series will be produced and directed in-house.

We buzzed Mehul and Heena but did not get through to them.

