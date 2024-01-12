Exclusive: Mohit Duseja to feature in web series Guiltless

Young actor Mohit Duseja who has featured in projects Dhappa, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Ragini MMS: Returns etc is presently shooting for the web series titled Guiltless. He will play one of the lead characters. This is a web series which is produced by Aarvi Motion Pictures and directed by Amit Vikas Patel.

The shoot for the series is presently happening in Uttarakhand. The series will start with a college ambience and will turn into a murder mystery thriller. The makers are in talks with various big platforms for its streaming and will finalize things soon. The cast and crew are presently shooting the series for two seasons.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about popular actor Vivan Bhathena playing a cop in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Vivan Bhathena to be a part of an upcoming web series named Guiltless

We now hear of Mohit Duseja playing a key role, a character which will be meaty in the script.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

As for Mohit, he was last seen in the Sony and Swastik Productions show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum in the role of Sam Barot, the Prince of Ranakgadh.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on TV, web and film platforms.