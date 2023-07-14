Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures

Actor Mugdha Agarwal who has featured in OTT projects Dating College Junior, Pinki Ki Shaadi, Sonu Beauty Parlour, Ye Sali Naukri etc is presently shooting for a web series. The yet-untitled web series is produced by Versatile Motion Pictures. The series we hear has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Riya Deepsi, Hardik Thakkar being part of the series. If you have missed reading this, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Mugdha shooting for the web series in an engaging role. Mugdha will also be seen in the upcoming web project College Detectives.

We buzzed Mugdha but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I enjoy and cherish hearing people’s stories and journeys: Riya Deepsi

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti