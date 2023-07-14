ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures

Mugdha Agarwal will be part of the cast of the web series produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures. We have written about Riya Deepsi and Hardik Thakkar being part of the cast.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 15:00:08
Actor Mugdha Agarwal who has featured in OTT projects Dating College Junior, Pinki Ki Shaadi, Sonu Beauty Parlour, Ye Sali Naukri etc is presently shooting for a web series. The yet-untitled web series is produced by Versatile Motion Pictures. The series we hear has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Riya Deepsi, Hardik Thakkar being part of the series. If you have missed reading this, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Mugdha shooting for the web series in an engaging role. Mugdha will also be seen in the upcoming web project College Detectives.

We buzzed Mugdha but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

