Exclusive: Nikhill Khurana to feature in RSVP Films' web series Pill

Nikhill Khurana will be a part of the stellar cast of Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films' web series Pill which will be based on a pharma industry. Read this exclusive news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 15:40:29
Popular actor Nikhill Khurana who will be seen sharing screen space with Radhika Madan in the upcoming OTT film Sanaa, will play a very interesting role in RSVP Films’ upcoming project. Pill is a web series based on the pharma industry and its dark secrets. Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films produces it while Raj Kumar Gupta directs the series.

There is a report in the media about actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Pawan Malhotra of Tabbar fame, Kunj Anand, Jayant Rawal shooting for the same series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pawan Malhotra joins Riteish Deshmukh in RSVP Films’ web series

Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill

Nikhill who is known for his acting calibre as the lead in TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, will be seen playing a varied role in this series. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s to-be-released Amazon Prime project Made In Heaven 2, in a cameo role. He will be seen playing a gay role in this particular cameo.

As per a reliable source, “Nikhill Khurana will play a white-collared mafia guy in Pill. He will play the anti-hero role in the series.”

We buzzed Nikhil but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the maker Ronnie Screwwvala but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

