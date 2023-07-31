Exclusive: Nikhill Khurana to feature in RSVP Films' web series Pill

Popular actor Nikhill Khurana who will be seen sharing screen space with Radhika Madan in the upcoming OTT film Sanaa, will play a very interesting role in RSVP Films’ upcoming project. Pill is a web series based on the pharma industry and its dark secrets. Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films produces it while Raj Kumar Gupta directs the series.

There is a report in the media about actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Pawan Malhotra of Tabbar fame, Kunj Anand, Jayant Rawal shooting for the same series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Nikhill who is known for his acting calibre as the lead in TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, will be seen playing a varied role in this series. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s to-be-released Amazon Prime project Made In Heaven 2, in a cameo role. He will be seen playing a gay role in this particular cameo.

As per a reliable source, “Nikhill Khurana will play a white-collared mafia guy in Pill. He will play the anti-hero role in the series.”

