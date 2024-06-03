Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Shrashti Maheshwari Vaidya to make a comeback with web series Khadaan

Actress Shrashti Maheshwari Vaidya who is even today known for her role in Pandya Store, will soon be back to her passion for acting. Shrashti who was on a maternity break, gave birth to her daughter on 5 June, 2023. And now as her daughter is all set to to turn one, we have got the news of Shrashti having already begun work on herself as an actor. Shrashti is married to Karan Vaidya. Shrashti will be seen making a comeback with the upcoming web series titled Khadaan.

The news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Shrashti has shed weight of 16 kgs for her comeback, after becoming a mother. Khadaan, the series will have Karanvir Bohra and Aly Goni playing the main roles.

Shrashti has shared screen space with Aly as his wife in the series.

We hear that Shrashti accepted this series and the small role, to be the perfect launch pad for her comeback. It is always said that irrespective of whether the role is big or small, it is the passion and hunger to get back to good work that is more fruitful. And this holds good for Shrashti who was eager to work on a good role, after her break.

When contacted, Shrashti confirmed to us saying, “Yes, I shot for the role in December 2023 -January 2024. I want to do good work, and I am happy to be making a comeback with this series.”

Best of luck for many more, Shrashti!!

