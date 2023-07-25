Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in YRF Entertainment's OTT film Vijay 69

Actor Pawan Chopra who was recently seen in the role of Shashank Awasthi in the much-awaited release on Jio Cinema, Asur 2, will feature in the upcoming YRF Entertainment project, Vijay 69.

Vijay 69, the OTT film is produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha & Sui Dhaaga : Made In India. The film tells the story of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Anupam Kher will play the titular role in the project. News is also out in the media about South star Thalapathy Vijay being part of the film. The film is directed by Akshay Roy, of movie Meri Pyari Bindu fame.

Now, we hear of Pawan Chopra playing an integral role.

We buzzed Pawan but did not get through to him.

Pawan Chopra has recently featured in the films Sita Ramam and Beast. He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime project, Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

We reached out to the spokesperson at YRF Entertainment but did not get their revert.

