Exclusive: Samarth Shandilya and Sanjay Mishra to play main roles in Faizan Bazmee’s short film

Acclaimed Director Faizan Bazmee, who is the son of ace film-maker Aneez Bazmee is presently working on a short film which has been shot on a huge scale in Manali. The short film which is still untitled, is a high intense drama that has been mostly shot in real locations.

For the uninitiated, Faizan has directed the short films The Neighbour and The Lost Years earlier. He was one of the directors assisting his father’s team in the recent runaway hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

As for the short film that is being worked upon now, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that it has a good ensemble cast.

Actor Samarth Shandilya who was seen in Rana Naidu, will play one of the main roles. Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra will also play one of the main roles in the short film.

We hear that Samarth and Sanjay have shot at Manali for the project.

We buzzed Samarth but did not get through to him.

As for Samarth, he has produced the project Lappad recently that garnered global recognition.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

