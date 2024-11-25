Serial Twists Of Last Week (18-24 November): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Pakhi being confident of giving her best in the competition. However, she was stunned as she faced a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Kinjal and Mahi accused Rahi of fooling around with Pakhi. Anupamaa was shocked to know the real intention behind Rahi wanting to win the competition so that she could repay Anupamaa’s debts and get out of her life. The final round was to happen, with both Mahi and Rahi being selected for it. The Shahs supported Mahi in the competition. However, Rahi faced a problem when the cowshed roof was about to fall on her while she was sleeping. Anupamaa saved her from the mishap. However, Anupamaa got hurt in the process. Rahi stumbled on stage and this allowed Mahi to win the competition. Rahi accused Anupamaa of playing with her costume so that she did not win. Anupamaa, later, found out that it was Pakhi who sabotaged Rahi’s costume. Rahi questioned Anupamaa about the same and wanted a partnership in her business as a compromise for Pakhi’s actions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a big drama with Ruhi refusing to help Abhira feed her baby. On the other hand, the Poddar family faced a new problem when Aryan was rusticated from his college. Manisha got angry and decided to send Aryan to a boarding school. Even while Ruhi and Manish were pained from within, the others in the Poddar family seemed happy. Manish, Abhira, and Armaan faced Abhir on the road. Abhir questioned Manish over his knack of ruining lives and forgetting about them. Abhira and Armaan had a problem naming their kid. However, Ruhi came forward to name the kid and called the kid to be ‘Ashubh’. This left both Armaan and Abhira angry. Abhira had a showdown with Ruhi for her behaviour. Abhira wanted to rejoin the firm and start work again. However, Dadisa refused and told Abhira not to rejoin the firm and to take care of the kid at home.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, a big drama with Mahesh teaching certain life lessons to Rajveer. Preeta recalled her past and remembered about Karan. Nidhi intended that Preeta remembered more about the past and went into a coma. Mahesh warned Karan to not make Preeta remember the past as it could affect her health. Karan got emotional with Preeta regaining consciousness. Nidhi wanted to plant a few old pictures of Karan and Preeta so that Preeta could test her memory again. Preeta eventually saw the pictures as per Nidhi’s plan and called out for Karan. Meanwhile, Palki was in danger as her hand started to itch. While Palki struggled in pain, Shaurya rejoiced. Palki eventually, washed her hands so that she could find some relief from the mehendi. The doctor told the family that the mehendi was adulterated. Preeta immediately suspected Shaurya’s hand in it. However, Shaurya humiliated Preeta in front of the family. Karan grew angry at Shaurya for disrespecting his mother. Rajveer too felt bad as Shaurya abused Preeta. Nidhi wanted to save Shaurya from the big allegations.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, engrossing drama with Jethalal being drawn into making more money by accepting Dankiwala’s offer. Dankiwala revealed his real intention of trying to retrieve all of the Cooling King fridges so that he could start his business all over again. He gave Jethalal a handsome advance cheque and offered to give him Rs 30000 for every fridge of the brand retrieved. Jethalal, Bagha and Nattu Khakha advertised in the papers and on social media about the offer and Jetha also offered to give a Ramsumg fridge free for every Cooling King fridge. This brought one customer to the Gadha Electronics shop where he sold 35 Cooling King fridges. This made Jetha happy. However, before Dankiwala could complete the deal and pay Jetha, he had to leave as his brother was hospitalized. Jetha sought permission to keep the fridges in the Gokuldham Society compound for a night.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal working hard to complete her food order for Esha’s colleagues who liked her food. Mangal did not know that the food she cooked was being delivered to Adit’s office. Adit, too did not know about the same. However, he liked the food so much that he wrote a thank you letter as appreciation to the cook and also requested her to make a specific dish. Mangal saw the chit written by Adit and felt happy that her food was being liked by all. Adit told his boss at the office about the new catering person and asked him to taste the food. The boss decided to give the catering contract to this same lady as he too liked the food. He told Esha to call her immediately so that they could sign the contract papers. Saumya realized that it was Mangal’s cooked food. She tried to prevent Mangal from reaching the office on time to sign the papers. She sabotaged the car that Mangal was travelling in. Mangal ran on the road to reach the office on time. She was shocked to see that she was in fact, going inside Adit’s office. Mangal met the boss. The boss was impressed by Mangal’s dedication and gave her the contract. Mangal and Adit met in the corridor of the office, where Adit was angry at Mangal. Adit came home and got angry at Mangal. He complained about it to his parents.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Arshi begging Aniruddh not to leave her. Aniruddh on the other hand, pleaded with Jhanak to take him in her life. Srishti sought the help of Shubhankar to save her name legally. Shubhankar agreed to help her. Arshi humiliated Jhanak when she was with Aniruddh. But Jhanak gave a fitting reply to Arshi. Aniruddh showed the court and to Jhanak, her mother’s last letter. Jhanak was moved, but the court refused to accept it. However, Brijbhushan produced proof to show that Srishti was the mother of Jhanak. Aniruddh asked Arshi to get out of his life. Aniruddh spoke against his father, questioning him of his involvement with Srishti to change the truth and facts.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.