#Stalemate: Desperate Need Of Characters That Break Norms On TV

Hindi television appears to be struggling significantly with creativity and originality, often recycling familiar narratives instead of presenting fresh and innovative ideas. The landscape is dominated by a lack of unique concepts, which has become a pressing issue over the past few years. Currently, the prevailing trend leans heavily towards adapting successful regional shows into Hindi, yet this strategy has not proven to be infallible. While some adaptations manage to resonate with the audience, a few have failed to capture the interest of viewers in the Hindi-speaking regions, highlighting the challenges within this approach and emphasizing the need for more diverse storytelling in Indian television.

On the contrary, a few television shows have ventured into uncharted territories, offering viewers a refreshing sense of novelty. These programs have experimented with innovative storytelling techniques and unconventional formats. However, despite their creative ambitions, the majority of these ventures have fallen short in terms of financial success, proving that originality in entertainment does not always translate to profitability.

In the current landscape of Hindi television shows, many of the narratives tend to deviate sharply from the fundamental principles of logic and believability. It’s increasingly common to encounter convoluted plots that stretch the boundaries of everyday life, often leading viewers on a surreal journey far removed from their own experiences. Furthermore, these shows frequently rely on a repetitive formula—a tried-and-tested method that, although successful in the past, feels stale and uninspired to many. There is a notable scarcity of well-developed characters who defy traditional expectations and norms, thereby failing to leave a lasting impression. As a result, audiences are left yearning for more distinctive and relatable figures who can truly stand out in the crowded sea of characters commonly portrayed on screen.

In contemporary television, many leading male characters often seem to embody a perplexed and contradictory essence, creating a strikingly confusing presence on screen. These characters typically begin their journeys with a clearly defined trajectory, which establishes a specific mindset and expectations among the audience. However, as the narrative unfolds, viewers are frequently taken aback as these same characters venture into unexpectedly shocking and sometimes implausible territory. This dramatic shift in their behaviour often feels disjointed and inconsistent, leaving fans struggling to reconcile the character’s initial portrayal with their subsequent actions. There are countless examples of this phenomenon, highlighting the prevalence of characters who, instead of evolving in a coherent manner, seem to oscillate wildly between differing identities, leaving audiences questioning the authenticity and logic of story developments on TV.

In the landscape of current television shows, there are only a few standout characters whose creations defy conventional norms of characterization. These characters are crafted with such depth and originality that they break away from typical stereotypes, showcasing traits and complexities that make them truly unique.

We sit and watch with rapt attention when we witness Sachin Deshmukh, portrayed by actor Kanwar Dhillon in Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha, standing steadfastly beside his wife, fully championing her endeavours. His unwavering support shines through as he encourages her at every turn, celebrating not only her personal victories but also her career achievements. This dynamic character breaks conventional moulds, embodying a modern, progressive husband who takes immense pride in his wife’s accomplishments. Sachin Deshmukh’s genuine admiration and heartfelt encouragement serve as a powerful example of partnership, leaving us inspired and eager to see how their journey unfolds.

When it comes to the usual portrayals of mothers-in-law on television, Kusum from Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi stands out as a breath of fresh air, breaking away from the cliched depiction of the ‘evil’ matriarch. Unlike the typical narrative, Kusum firmly stands her ground, prioritizing her daughter-in-law’s well-being over her own son’s expectations. This bold stance not only showcases her strength of character but also delivers an inspiring message about familial support and love. Urvashi Upadhyay’s unique and engaging portrayal of this mother-in-law captivates viewers, making Kusum a truly refreshing change from the norm.

In the Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, the protagonist, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, emerges as a compelling figure of strength and determination. She is portrayed as a formidable young woman who embodies grit and valor, dedicating herself to excelling in her chosen legal career. The show intricately depicts her relentless struggle against malevolent forces, showcasing her unwavering resolve to confront challenges head-on. Anjali’s journey is marked by a profound commitment to justice, making her character both relatable and inspiring. The nuanced writing brings depth to her experiences, highlighting her moral dilemmas and the choices she makes along the way. Shritama Mitra, in her portrayal of Anjali, brings this richly crafted character to life with impressive authenticity, allowing viewers to connect with her ambitions and struggles on a deeper level.

These are a few examples of characters that have broken free from conventional moulds, presenting rich and authentic characterizations that resonate with audiences. However, there remains an urgent call for writers and creative teams to adopt a fresh perspective. Nowadays, many television shows rely on intricate plot twists that often feel overly complicated and predictable. This trend demands a significant overhaul to revitalize storytelling and engage viewers more compellingly and innovatively.