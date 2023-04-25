Exclusive: Theatre actor Baharul Islam bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow

Baharul Islam, the popular theatre actor, who has entertained the masses in movies like Dil Bechara, Chapak, Maidan, and 83, has bagged a new film. As per a reliable source, Baharul will be seen in Netflix’s new web series named Afghaani Snow.

As per reports in the media, Tripti Dimri and Vijay Varma will play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix film. The series will be helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal. It will be produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

We earlier exclusively reported about Yashpal Sharma being part of the abovementioned film.

We buzzed the actor and the spokesperson at Netflix but did not get revert on the same.

