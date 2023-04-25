ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Theatre actor Baharul Islam bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow

Baharul Islam roped in for Netflix film Afghaani Snow

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Apr,2023 15:28:19
Exclusive: Theatre actor Baharul Islam bags Netflix film Afghaani Snow

Baharul Islam, the popular theatre actor, who has entertained the masses in movies like Dil Bechara, Chapak, Maidan, and 83, has bagged a new film. As per a reliable source, Baharul will be seen in Netflix’s new web series named Afghaani Snow.

As per reports in the media, Tripti Dimri and Vijay Varma will play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix film. The series will be helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal. It will be produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

We earlier exclusively reported about Yashpal Sharma being part of the abovementioned film.

We buzzed the actor and the spokesperson at Netflix but did not get revert on the same.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Review Of Tooth Pari: Is A Toothache Best Avoided
Review Of Tooth Pari: Is A Toothache Best Avoided
Review Of Netflix's Obsession: Is A Masterclass On Forbidden Lust
Review Of Netflix's Obsession: Is A Masterclass On Forbidden Lust
Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Netflix series Gangster
Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Netflix series Gangster
Exclusive: Yashpal Sharma joins the cast of the Netflix film Afghaani Snow
Exclusive: Yashpal Sharma joins the cast of the Netflix film Afghaani Snow
Big News: Netflix gets legal notice for offensive remarks on Madhuri Dixit in Big Bang Theory
Big News: Netflix gets legal notice for offensive remarks on Madhuri Dixit in Big Bang Theory
Review Of Your Place Or Mine: Is Hideously Mediocre
Review Of Your Place Or Mine: Is Hideously Mediocre
Latest Stories
Aladdin fame Ashi Singh’s glam looks in purple ensembles
Aladdin fame Ashi Singh’s glam looks in purple ensembles
Hina Khan's Best Recent Head-Turning Fashion Moments; Check Pics
Hina Khan's Best Recent Head-Turning Fashion Moments; Check Pics
Kim Soo Hyun's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Kim Soo Hyun's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out
Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
Kiara Advani And Her Bewitching Transformation, Fugly To Govinda Naam Mera
Kiara Advani And Her Bewitching Transformation, Fugly To Govinda Naam Mera
Read Latest News