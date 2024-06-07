Exclusive: Vivek Madaan to feature in Applause Entertainment series The Blinded

Actor Vivek Madaan who has enjoyed a series of challenging roles recently on the OTT platform, will be seen playing a vital role in Applause Entertainment’s upcoming series, The Blinded, produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The series which will be a finance crime drama, will be about the downfall of a commercial bank and the takeover that happens consequently. The series is said to be directed by Ken Ghosh.

The series will have Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi Pohankar playing the main leads, and this was an exclusive newsbreak here on IWMBuzz.com.

We now hear of Vivek Madaan playing a very crucial role in the series.

Vivek recently featured in the Amazon miniTV series Love Adhura, in the role of Mr. Narula, the main antagonist. He has been part of projects Aranyak, Special OPS 1.5, Kaala, Runway 34 etc.

