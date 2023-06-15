ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie

Actor Yogeshraj Bedi will be part of the cast of Atrangi OTT series Julie. The series is produced by Kamya Pandey's KP Productions. Read about this news here on IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jun,2023 16:35:14
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie

Producer and Director Kamya Pandey will soon come up with a series on Atrangi OTT. Tentatively titled Julie, the series will have Riya Bhattacharje, Himanshu Bamzai, and Tanish Mahendru playing the leads. The series is produced by Kamya Pandey’s KP Productions.

The series will have an engrossing plot and will talk about a lot of issues like cultural differences, friendship and betrayal, betrayal in relationships etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Madhavi Lawre playing a part in the series. If you have missed reading about it, you can glance it up here.

Read Here: Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT

We now hear of Yogeshraj Bedi bagging a key role in the Atrangi OTT series.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the role of a lover boy in the series.”

Yogeshraj was earlier seen in the Colors show Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Kamya Pandey and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Sony TV’s long-running show Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May – 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Exclusive: Prashant Singh Rajput bags Atrangi show Drishti

Exclusive: Prince Dua bags Atrangi show Drishti

Exclusive: Ajay Patel and Vihaan Thakkar to feature in Atrangi show Drishti 

Exclusive: Neetu Bhatt bags Atrangi show Drishti

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles
I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Read Latest News