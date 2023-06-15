Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie

Producer and Director Kamya Pandey will soon come up with a series on Atrangi OTT. Tentatively titled Julie, the series will have Riya Bhattacharje, Himanshu Bamzai, and Tanish Mahendru playing the leads. The series is produced by Kamya Pandey’s KP Productions.

The series will have an engrossing plot and will talk about a lot of issues like cultural differences, friendship and betrayal, betrayal in relationships etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Madhavi Lawre playing a part in the series. If you have missed reading about it, you can glance it up here.

Read Here: Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT

We now hear of Yogeshraj Bedi bagging a key role in the Atrangi OTT series.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the role of a lover boy in the series.”

Yogeshraj was earlier seen in the Colors show Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Kamya Pandey and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

