Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey's series for Atrangi OTT

Producer and Director Kamya Pandey will soon come up with a series on Atrangi OTT. Tentatively titled Julie, the series will have Riya Bhattacharje, Himanshu Bamzai, and Tanish Mahendru playing the leads. The series is produced by Kamya Pandey’s KP Productions.

The series will have an engrossing plot and will talk about a lot of issues like cultural differences, friendship and betrayal, betrayal in relationships etc.

The plot will have a complicated scenario with respect to love and falling in love. It will ultimately be a tale of love between a catholic and a Hindu, which will talk about the cultural difference.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that actress Madhavi Lawre who was seen in Tere Mera Saath Rahe on Star Bharat, playing a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “Madhavi will play an important character in this complicated love tale.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Kamya Pandey and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

