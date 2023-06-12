ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey's series for Atrangi OTT

Madhavi Lawre who was earlier seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, will be seen in the Atrangi OTT series produced by Kamya Pandey. Read here to know more on the series.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 16:40:48
Producer and Director Kamya Pandey will soon come up with a series on Atrangi OTT. Tentatively titled Julie, the series will have Riya Bhattacharje, Himanshu Bamzai, and Tanish Mahendru playing the leads. The series is produced by Kamya Pandey’s KP Productions.

The series will have an engrossing plot and will talk about a lot of issues like cultural differences, friendship and betrayal, betrayal in relationships etc.

The plot will have a complicated scenario with respect to love and falling in love. It will ultimately be a tale of love between a catholic and a Hindu, which will talk about the cultural difference.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that actress Madhavi Lawre who was seen in Tere Mera Saath Rahe on Star Bharat, playing a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “Madhavi will play an important character in this complicated love tale.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Kamya Pandey and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
The success of Yeh Meri Family is a victory for both TVF and Sunshine Productions: Producer Sudhir Sharma
Exclusive: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Hemanshii Ruparel bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Mridul Kumarsinha to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey joins the cast of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon
Exclusive: Vineet Kumar Chaudhary in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup’s Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Turns Muse In Royal Lehenga; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year
Unveiling India’s Digital Entertainment Superstars: WATCHO and IWMBuzz Team Up for Grand Awards Night
Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and others attend
