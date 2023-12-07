From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sidharth Malhotra: Big Bollywood Debuts on OTT

Bollywood stalwarts making their foray into the digital realm through OTT platforms. These platforms have become the canvas for these actors to explore new horizons, experiment with diverse roles, and engage audiences in a different narrative landscape. A-list Bollywood actors have also made their big OTT debuts. Today, we take a look at the noteworthy Bollywood actors’ OTT debuts that have captivated audiences

Shahid Kapoor in ‘Farzi’: Shahid Kapoor, known for his charismatic presence on the big screen, ventured into the OTT universe with the crime thriller series Farzi. He played the character of Sunny, who is a brilliant small-time artist propelled to make the perfect counterfeit currency note. It was surely a milestone performance in his career.

Sonakshi Sinha in ‘Dahaad’: Sonakshi Sinha made a compelling OTT debut with Dahaad, a crime thriller created by the dynamic duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Sinha’s performance as Anjali Bhaati, a female cop embroiled in chasing a psycho killer, added a layer of intensity to the gripping series.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jaane Jaan’: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of grace and talent, graced the OTT space with her debut film Jaane Jaan. In this crime investigation drama, Kareena portrayed Maya D’Souza, a single mother caught in the intricacies of a crime investigation, delivering a performance that left audiences in awe.

Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya’: Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe and Bollywood diva, took her first steps into the OTT world with the thrilling series Aarya. Her portrayal of the titular character showcased Sen’s commanding presence and acting prowess, reaffirming her versatility as an artist.

Kajol in ‘Tribhanga’: Bollywood royalty Kajol made a seamless transition to OTT with her debut film Tribhanga. The film, exploring complex family dynamics, allowed Kajol to showcase her acting finesse in a narrative that resonated with viewers on digital platforms.

Raveena Tandon in ‘Aranyak’: Raveena Tandon marked her OTT debut with Aranyak on Netflix, venturing into the world of mystery and intrigue. Her presence in this gripping series adds another layer of excitement to the evolving landscape of digital storytelling.

Madhuri Dixit in ‘The Fame Game’: The ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit stepped into the digital arena with The Fame Game on Netflix. Her OTT debut promises to captivate audiences with a narrative that delves into the intriguing world of fame and glamour.

Ajay Devgn in ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’: Ajay Devgn, a powerhouse in Indian cinema, made a grand entry into the OTT space with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. His debut in the crime thriller series adds a touch of Bollywood grandeur to the digital crime-solving genre.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in ‘Indian Police Force’: Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are set to make their OTT debuts as they don the roles of Indian Police Force officers. This exciting venture promises to bring the stars’ charisma to the digital crime-thriller genre.