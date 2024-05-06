Gurmeet Choudhary And Iqbal Khan To Work Together In Web Series

Good news for fans of Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan: Both stars are all set to entertain the audience with their new OTT project. According to Pinkvilla reports, a new project is being made for Disney+ Hotstar. The web show will feature talented TV actors.

Get ready for a thrilling new project on Disney+ Hotstar! The show, based on the life of Commander Karan Saxena, is in the works. And guess who’s on board? None other than Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan, who will be playing crucial roles in this exciting venture.

Gurmeet Choudhary is a popular TV star known for his projects like Ramayan, Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah, and others. The actor married his co-star Debina Bonnerjee and has two beautiful daughters. He keeps his fans entertained through his social media posts and regular updates.

On the other hand, Iqbal Khan is also a well-known actor known for his projects like Funtush, Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc. He got married to Snehha Chhabra, and the couple is blessed with two kids.

With their stellar performances, it’s no wonder fans are eagerly anticipating the union of these two top actors. The wait is almost over, and it’s bound to be a showstopper!