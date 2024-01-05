IWMBuzz Rewind 2023: Most Popular OTT Stars Of The Year (Male)

The platform of OTT saw a big boom with a lot of the noted and popular Bollywood personalities doing well in the year 2023. The medium of the web has been the most sought-after platform for the best content and creative satisfaction. The year 2023 has been a big buzz and the various OTT streaming platforms have flourished!! In our IWMBuzz.com Year-Ender story, we bring forward to our readers, our list of the ‘Most Popular OTT Stars (Male) of 2023. Check below.

Aditya Roy Kapur – The Night Manager (Amazon Prime)

As Shantanu Sengupta, the Night Manager who turns into a man on a mission, Aditya Roy Kapur breathed fire into the character. His portrayal had shades of majesty, class and uniqueness in it. He was praised for his thunderous performance in the role. This Amazon Prime series was well-accepted.

Aparshakti Khurana – Jubilee (Amazon Prime)

Aparshakti Khurana was top-notch in this Amazon Prime series helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Aparshakti played a tough character named Binod Das in the series. He saw love pouring in from viewers of all ages for this portrayal of his in Jubilee. A lot of hard work in terms of preparation went into making Binod Kumar, and Aparshakti enjoyed the process and the feedback.

Avinash Tiwary – Bambai Meri Jaan (Amazon Prime)

This gut-wrenching crime saga Bambai Meri Jaan had prolific actor Avinash Tiwary playing the gangster Dara Kadri. He played the dark and complex character with utmost sincerity. His portrayal again won him a lot of appreciation. His look was something spectacular and the audiences loved him in this typical gangster’s avatar. The series streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Barun Sobti – Kohrra (Netflix)

The year 2023 was special for the reason that it saw the release of this amazingly scripted and directed series, Kohrra. The series streamed on Netflix and won a lot of traction and appreciation. Actor Barun Sobti who is a natural when it comes to performing complex roles, played the role of the cop Garundi, who had his own unique layering when it came to characterization. Barun was spectacular and won all the hearts as Garundi.

Gagan Dev Riar – Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story (Sony LIV)

It was a big year for Gagan Dev Riar, who made his big-screen debut with Sonchariya. His advent in the OTT platform was nothing short of an event, as Gagan received huge acclaim for his outstanding portrayal in the Sony LIV series of Hansal Mehta titled Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story. He played the role of Abdul Karim Telgi.

Gulshan Devaiah – Duranga 2 (ZEE5)

Gulshan Devaiah’s portrayal of the complex character of Abhishek Banne in Duranga 2, reached its peak in its second season. The character’s intense fight to save his family, plus the sensational portrayal of the character by Devaiah were the highlights of the series. The actor received immense appreciation for the manner in which he projected the character’s changing arc.

Mohit Raina – The Freelancer (Hotstar)

Mohit Raina’s rendition of the character of Avinash Kamath, a former police officer turned mercenary, in Hotstar series The Freelancer, was to the point. He was fabulous in his emotional display as a performer. The Freelancer was a good watch, and Mohit Raina’s presence in it made it all the more endearing.

Rajkummar Rao – Guns And Gulaabs (Netflix)

For Netflix, this amazing creative combination of Raj and DK garnered all the praise and acknowledgement. The series Guns and Gulaabs did wonders for Rajkummar Rao when it came to his following in the OTT space. Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of Tipu in the series was mind-blowing. He entertained audiences with his macho mannerisms and great acting skills.

Vijay Varma – Dahaad (Amazon Prime)

Vijay Varma was all soaked in greatness and glory as he carried off his psycho lover avatar in Amazon Prime’s successful series Dahaad. His performance induced greatness in the otherwise antagonistic character of Anand Swarnakar. He carried off the varied emotions that his character had to offer with elan.

Well, folks, these were our picks on the ‘Most Popular OTT Stars(Male) 2023. Now, it’s time for you to pick your favourite.