Jannat Zubair gives shoutout to Team India amidst WC 2023 match, check out

Jannat Zubair gives shoutout to Team India amidst WC 2023 match, check out

Phulwa actress, Jannat Zubair, took to her social media handle to share her enthusiasm. Zubair, known for her impressive acting prowess and substantial social media following, showcased her patriotic spirit by donning the iconic Indian cricket jersey

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Oct,2023 22:13:30
Image Credit: Jannat Zubair Instagram

In a heartwarming show of support for Team India amidst the fervor of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the renowned Phulwa actress, Jannat Zubair, took to her social media handle to share her enthusiasm. Zubair, known for her impressive acting prowess and substantial social media following, showcased her patriotic spirit by donning the iconic Indian cricket jersey. Alongside the jersey, she sported stylish denim flared jeans, demonstrating a blend of comfort and fashion that resonated with her fans.

A Stylish Expression of Patriotism

In the pictures she posted, Jannat Zubair looked nothing short of a Bollywood diva. Her attire was complemented by impeccably kohled eyes and subtle pink lips, a look that seamlessly combined style with national pride. The minimalistic hairdo she opted for added to her elegant appearance. Zubair, known for her infectious smile, radiated positivity as she posed for the camera with a triumphant victory sign.

A Shoutout to Team India

However, it was not just the glamorous outfit and charismatic smile that caught the attention of her fans. In her Instagram post, Jannat Zubair made sure to give a hearty shoutout to Team India. Her message resonated with cricket enthusiasts and her ardent followers alike, symbolizing the unity and fervor that cricket brings to the nation during the World Cup.

India Wins

With this thrilling seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, India once again showcased their prowess on the cricketing world stage. The clash between these arch-rivals lived up to the immense anticipation that always surrounds their encounters. Rohit Sharma’s commanding start, Shreyas Iyer’s match-winning half-century, and the remarkable bowling performance led by Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and company, made this a memorable match for Indian cricket enthusiasts. The win not only secured crucial points for India in the World Cup standings but also served as a powerful reminder of their ability to rise to the occasion in high-pressure contests, especially against their historic rivals, Pakistan. This captivating encounter will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

