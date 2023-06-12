Kajol On Her First OTT Series

Disney+Hotstar’s The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha follows the journey of Noyonika, played by Kajol, as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.

The show stars Padma Shri awardee Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is directed by Suparn S Varma and will begin streaming on 14th July 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is a format of the original U.S. series The Good Wife, which was created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. Executive producers who worked on the show include Robert and Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Craig Turk, Leonard Dick, Ted Humphrey, and Keith Eisner. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Says Kajol, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meet the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did.”