Kerala’s Dirty Old Men: Hard-hitting documentary chronicles Mollywood’s MeToo Moment

For decades, Malayalam cinema was considered the epitome of artistic excellence and world-class storytelling. However, beneath the glittering surface was hiding a disturbing reality. This ugly reality reared its head with the findings of the Hema Committee report on alleged sexual misconduct in the Malayalam film industry. Kerala’s Dirty Old Men on News9 Plus, the world’s first OTT news platform, looks beyond the glamour to expose the entrenched sexual harassment, exploitation and toxic power dynamic prevalent in the Malayalam film industry.

The documentary is a must-watch for anyone who believes in justice, truth, and accountability. It captures the explosive chain of events that followed the release of the Hema Committee report, a 235-page exposé that shook the foundations of an industry long thought to be untouchable. In the process, the world came to know Mollywood’s #MeToo moment.

From shocking revelations of actors being assaulted, to the resignation of industry doyens such as Mohanlal, among others, the story chronicles the dark underbelly of a once-impeachable institution.

‘Kerala’s Dirty Old Men’ delves into the systemic abuse that women professionals have suffered for decades—demand for sex as a “birthright,” mafia-like power structures, and appalling working conditions, including a lack of basic facilities on film sets. The documentary features exclusive interviews with activists, filmmakers, and industry insiders, painting a gritty picture of the battle between those who seek change and those who resist it.

As activist Ranjini puts it “It’s only the tip of the iceberg. There are many more people behind, behind the scenes.”

Asha Achy Joseph explains how relentless public pressure made a difference: “In the first instance, the RTI was negated, but people didn’t stop. They gave another petition. That’s when we realised the public was with us, those who believed in changing the industry.”

However, activist Rahul Eashwar emphasises the need to exercise caution: “We must uphold the dictum that a man is innocent until proven guilty. This should not be passed off as just another #MeToo storm.”

As Mollywood faces its biggest crisis, the documentary not only reveals the ugly underbelly of Malayalam cinema but also sparks an important conversation about the future of an industry in desperate need of reform.

Kerala’s Dirty Old Men is more than a story —it’s a call to action. Will the industry reflect on this moment to evolve? Or, will it continue to protect its darkest secrets? Watch the documentary on News9 Plus, to find out.