Studio9 Launches LGBT-focused Docu-series ‘This Is Me’ on News9 Plus, Premiering June 21st

Studio9 proudly announces the release of ‘This Is Me’, a unique English-language non-fiction docu-series on the LGBTQIA+ community that seeks to enlighten and engage viewers on the many aspects of a community that remains shrouded in misconception, and also to tell intensely personal stories of struggles and triumphs of the community’s members.

The series will premiere on News9 Plus, India’s first news OTT, to commemorate Pride Month 2024. Through a scientific, cultural, and historical lens, the series provides audiences with an intimate look at the science, legality, and socio-cultural challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community, primarily in India but also across the world.

‘This Is Me’ features prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community, including India’s first transgender judge Joyita Mondal, India’s first trans celebrity hair designer Sylvie Rodgers, interdisciplinary artist Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and others, who share deeply personal and moving stories that speak to the indomitable human spirit.

Their stories are complemented by insights from notable lawyers, activists, medical experts, and other professionals, including Supreme Court advocate Sanjay K. Chadha, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rajat Gupta, leading psychologist Dr. Jayanti Dutta and activist Anjali Gopalan among many others. These experts add enlightening and comprehensive perspectives to the narrative that makes ‘This Is Me’ both informative and emotionally powerful.

Over the course of five episodes, the series sheds light on the often-misunderstood notions of gender identity and sexual orientation while simultaneously highlighting the significant challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community today. ‘This Is Me’ also explores the historical and social influences that have shaped social perceptions of the LGBTQ+ community over time, with an aim to give viewers a deeper understanding of oft-misunderstood subjects such as the difference between gender identity and sexual orientation, the psychological impact of gender dysphoria, and the significance of gender realignment surgery.

Episode Highlights:

Episode 1 – Introduction of key LGBTQI+ figures, exploration of gender fluidity, and societal pressures faced by those defying traditional norms.

Episode 2 – Exploration of various sexual orientations, gender dysphoria, and gender realignment surgery.

Episode 3 – Bullying, lack of family support, and historical impacts of British colonialism on the LGBTQI+ community.

Episode 4 – The transformative power of education and workplace challenges for the LGBTQI+ community.

Episode 5 – Love, marriage, family life, and the legalities surrounding same-sex marriages and adoption.

“Having spent more than two decades in front of the camera, ‘This is Me’ is my directorial debut and a celebration of the triumph of humanity over social norms. It’s a docu-series about the struggles of a few special individuals of the community, whose narratives are interwoven with invaluable factual insights from experts and professionals. Viewers will be moved to tears by the bravery and resilience displayed by my protagonists – the members of the LGBTQIA+ community”, said Arpita Chatterjee, the director of the series and the founder of Studio9.

The premiere of ‘This Is Me’ and the spirit it represents will be celebrated by a launch event which will feature the who’s-who of the LGBTQIA+ community, and will celebrate the unique essence of every identity over an evening of wine and cheese.

About Studio9

Studio9 is committed to producing content that meets the highest global standards, with upcoming docu-features, docu-dramas, docu-fiction inspired by real events, and lifestyle projects. At Studio9, some of the brightest minds in the Indian media industry are driving these content initiatives through an endless repertoire of information, research and analysis, and insights.