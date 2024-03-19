News9 Plus Introduces Attractive Subscription Offers to Viewers

News9 Plus, the world’s first news OTT, launched by TV9 Network, has announced a range of subscription plans, designed to provide unparalleled value to subscribers seeking diverse and engaging content. With News9 Plus, subscribers gain access to a wide range of offerings, making the platform an exceptional investment for those eager to stay informed and entertained.

Subscribers can choose from flexible subscription plans tailored to suit their preferences and needs. Options include 30-day, 90-day, and 365-day plans, priced at Rs 99, Rs 289, and Rs 999, respectively. Each plan grants subscribers access to an array of premium content across formats, including short documentaries, lifestyle content and cerebral talk shows.

In addition to exclusive content, subscribers to the annual plan on News9 Plus receive complimentary gifts valued at Rs 3,000 and gain access to 17 exclusive brand benefits. This comprehensive offering ensures that subscribers not only receive exceptional content but also enjoy a range of additional perks and rewards.

“News9 Plus is at the frontier of a much-needed paradigm shift in the news industry. Over-reliance on advertising revenue has brought this industry to a situation where the viability of the business is under pressure. Subscription as an added revenue source is a low-hanging fruit. We need to revive the habit where consumers subscribe for premium content. The news industry will thereby be able to tap into India’s biggest strength, the consuming middle class, through direct commerce”, said Barun Das, the MD and CEO of TV9 Network.

The platform’s commitment to delivering value extends beyond its subscription plans. From an editorial standpoint, News9 Plus has garnered praise for its innovative approach to storytelling and world-class production standards. Always ahead of the curve, the OTT platform goes beyond traditional news headlines, offering in-depth, exclusive stories across various genres, including geopolitics, business, sports, lifestyle, and infotainment.

The platform also offers a user-friendly interface, ensuring seamless navigation and self-curation. Both the News9 Plus app and its website have received accolades for their intuitive layout and engaging features.