Digital | News

Get ready to explore India’s most luxurious dining and nightlife spots with Lounge Knights. From sophisticated bars to hidden culinary gems, this series is your VIP pass to the best venues across the country. Whether you're after a relaxing dinner or a night on the town, Lounge Knights has it all. Watch the series on News9 Plus and let your next great experience begin.

Noida, 24th August 2024: If you’re someone who lives for exquisite meals, a perfectly-mixed cocktail, or just a night out in a city that never sleeps, Lounge Knights on News9 Plus is the show for you. Hosted by Mia Lakra, each episode is a journey into some of India’s most iconic and upscale restaurants, bars, and nightlife destinations. It’s more than a show – it’s your roadmap to discovering where to go next for a night you won’t forget.

Episode 1: Grand Hyatt – Sumptuous Soirees

The eight-part series starts off at the Grand Hyatt, where three incredible restaurants set the stage for an unforgettable experience. At Cena Pranzo, you’re treated to a menu that feels like a warm Italian hug, serving up dishes bursting with authentic flavors. Then there’s Maison Maiya, an intimate spot where the food is as lively as the atmosphere. But if you’re after something a bit more energetic, Bar Musui delivers with its electric vibe and masterfully-crafted cocktails.

Episode 2: Roseate House – Savour & Sip

Next up is the effortlessly chic Roseate House, a destination that is redefining hospitality in India. The episode focuses on the all-female team behind two stunning restaurants: Kheer, where the food is nothing short of a journey through India’s finest flavors, and DEL, a cosmopolitan venue that takes your taste buds around the world in a single meal. The Chidyaghar bar is also a standout, offering innovative cocktails in an equally creative space.