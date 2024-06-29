This Pride Day, Watch ‘This is Me’, a Groundbreaking Docuseries by Arpita Chatterjee on News9 Plus

In a powerful bid to challenge societal norms and prejudices, actor-turned-filmmaker Arpita Chatterjee introduces ‘This is Me,’ a thought-provoking docuseries that brings to light the stories of the LGBTQIA+ community. Released on News9 Plus – the world’s first news OTT – during Pride Month, this five-episode series promises to captivate, educate, and inspire viewers with its personal narratives and expert insights.

‘This is Me,’ Chatterjee’s debut in documentary filmmaking, seeks to shatter myths surrounding gender identity and sexual orientation. Through poignant storytelling and intimate interviews, the series features prominent figures in the LGBTQIA+ community.

At the launch event, which took place in Kolkata earlier this week, Arpita Chatterjee highlighted the importance of these narratives in fostering empathy and understanding for the community. “This is Me sheds light on the often-misunderstood notions of gender identity and sexual orientation. It also highlights the significant challenges faced by the community,” she said.

Arpita’s dedication to authentic and sensitive storytelling shines through the series. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “As work on the documentary progressed, I came to understand more deeply the struggles, sufferings, and calls for acceptance within the community.”

The event was also graced by filmmaker Onir, a longtime advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, who applauded Chatterjee’s initiative. “There is a crucial need to share these stories with a larger audience,” Onir remarked, underscoring the growing recognition of diverse narratives in the industry.

‘This is Me’ not only aims to entertain but also to educate viewers on the scientific, legal, and socio-cultural challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. Featuring a global perspective with insights from international experts, medical professionals, legal authorities, and academic scholars, the series offers a comprehensive view of the community’s experiences.

Episode 1: Who Am I? Meet key LGBTQIA+ figures as they share their stories of gender fluidity, early realizations, and coming-out experiences. This episode explores the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity, societal pressures, and traditional gender norms.

Episode 2: On Gender and Sexuality. Discover the spectrum of sexual orientations and the fluid nature of gender identity. This episode delves into gender dysphoria, gender realignment surgery, and the post-surgery challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Episode 3: Legacy, Atrocity and Acceptance. Explore the global challenges of bullying, lack of family support, and discrimination faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. This episode examines historical impacts, stereotypes, and the ongoing fight for acceptance and equality.

Episode 4: Pride and Predicament. Learn about the transformative power of education and the workplace challenges for the LGBTQIA+ community. This episode highlights the role of social media, progressive legal judgments, and the struggle for social equity.

Episode 5: The Triumph. Experience personal stories of love, marriage, and family life within the LGBTQIA+ community. This episode discusses the legalities of same-sex marriages and adoption and celebrates the achievements and progress in LGBTQIA+ rights.

As Pride Month provides the perfect backdrop for the series launch, Arpita hopes the spirit of pride and acceptance extends beyond June. “The sensitivity should be imbibed throughout the entire year,” she emphasized.

Watch ‘This is Me’ now streaming on News9 Plus and become part of the movement to redefine societal perceptions of the LGBTQIA+ community.