Reasons Why ‘This is Me’ on News9 Plus is the Must-Watch Docu-series of the Year

This Pride Month, Studio9’s docu-series ‘This is Me’ premiered on News9 Plus, taking viewers on an emotional and enlightening journey through the lives of India’s LGBTQIA+ community members. Directed by well-known Bengali-actress-turned-director, Arpita Chatterjee, this series doesn’t just tell stories; it shatters misconceptions, celebrates diversity, and champions the human spirit. Here’s why ‘This is Me’ should be at the top of your watchlist.

1. A Powerful Introduction to LGBTQIA+ Icons

The series opens with a compelling introduction to key figures like Joyita Mondal, India’s first transgender judge, and Sylvie Rodgers, a trans celebrity hair designer. Their stories are not just inspiring but also provide a window into the societal pressures they face for defying traditional norms. It’s a strong start that sets the tone for the rest of the series.

2. Deep Dive into Gender Identity and Orientation

Episode 2 delves into the complexities of gender dysphoria and gender realignment surgery, presenting these topics with sensitivity and depth. The series stands out for its ability to simplify these often-misunderstood concepts without losing the emotional weight of personal experiences. Compared to other series like ‘Pose’ or ‘Transparent’, ‘This is Me’ offers a uniquely Indian perspective that is both refreshing and necessary.

3. Tackling Bullying and Historical Injustices

In Episode 3, the series doesn’t shy away from difficult topics like bullying and the impact of British-era legislation on the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s a heartbreaking yet crucial exploration that highlights how history has shaped the current social climate. The raw honesty of the narratives is reminiscent of ‘It’s a Sin’, but with a focus on India’s unique socio-cultural landscape.

4. The Transformative Power of Education and Work

Episode 4 focuses on how education and workplace inclusion can transform lives. Featuring stories of individuals who have overcome workplace discrimination, this episode serves as a call to action for corporations and educational institutions alike. This narrative resonates with global themes seen in series like ‘Queer Eye’, but with a distinctly Indian context.

5. Love, Marriage, and Legal Battles

The final episode tackles the most personal aspects—love, marriage, and the legal struggles surrounding same-sex unions in India. The show poignantly captures the universal desire for acceptance and legal recognition, drawing parallels with global movements for marriage equality.

‘This is Me’ isn’t just another LGBTQIA+ series; it’s a groundbreaking work that stands tall alongside global successes while offering a unique, deeply Indian perspective. As Arpita Chatterjee aptly puts it, “It’s a celebration of the triumph of humanity over social norms.” Don’t miss this heartfelt and eye-opening series on News9 Plus. IIt’s a binge-worthy experience that promises to stay with you long after the credits roll.