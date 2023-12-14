News9 Plus investigates India’s air quality crisis and the threat of lung cancer among non-smokers in docu-series’ Poison in the Air’.

Journalists Nivriti Mohan and Lakshana Gulati have presented a documentary called ‘Poison in the Air.’ The documentary discusses the concerning increase in air pollution levels in Delhi/NCR since October. The documentary also highlights the fact that even non-smokers, including young women, are becoming victims of lung cancer due to the harmful effects of air pollution.

On 13th December 2023, News9 Plus, the world’s first news OTT platform, announced the launch of a groundbreaking new series called ‘Poison in the Air.’ The series comprises two episodes: ‘Air Apocalypse,’ which highlights the alarming increase in lung cancer cases among non-smokers in India due to rising air pollution levels, and ‘Breathless,’ a comprehensive exploration of the life-threatening consequences of deteriorating air quality in India.

‘Breathless’ starts with a chilling fact about our breathing – an involuntary action we perform 12 to 20 times every minute, approximately 23,000 times in a day. The narrative poses a haunting question: What if every breath you take poses a threat to your life?

While ‘Air Apocalypse’ delves into the shocking findings of studies conducted by renowned institutions, such as Medanta Medicity, exposing the staggering increase in lung cancer cases among non-smokers, particularly in the pollution-ridden region of Delhi NCR.

Both the episodes draw inspiration from real-life experiences of individuals like Neera Shrivastav, a Delhi homemaker who, despite not smoking or drinking, was diagnosed with lung cancer in June 2022. And Qazi Riaz Masood and Saadia Siddiqui, who share their struggles with the immediate health impacts of air pollution on themselves and their families.

The series reveals that pollution in Delhi NCR is a leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to medical experts and studies conducted by institutions such as Medanta Medicity.

Medical experts featured in the documentary ‘Breathless,’ including Dr. Randeep Guleria, the Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, and Karthik Ganesan, a Fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment & Water, provide valuable insights into the severe health hazards caused by air pollution. Dr. Guleria stresses the short-term and long-term impact of air pollution on the respiratory system, heart, and other organs, while Ganesan sheds light on the complex factors contributing to Delhi’s alarming air quality.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery, and Lung Transplantation at Medanta, highlights a concerning change in the demographics of lung cancer patients. In an interview for the ‘Air Apocalypse’ episode, he revealed that non-smokers are being diagnosed with lung cancer at a much younger age, with a significant increase in cases among individuals under 50, including those in their late 20s and 30s. The series emphasizes the harmful effects of air pollution on the human body, particularly for women and young people who have never smoked.

The series also features Dr. GC Khilnani, Chairman, PSRI Institute of Pulmonology, Gufran Beig, Chairman of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Anumita Roy Choudhary, Executive Director of the Centre for Science and Environment.

