News9 Live Culminates Season 01 of 'Duologue with Barun Das' Featuring Dr. Devi Shetty on World Heart Day: Engaging ‘Duologue’ yields out of box solutions for mitigating India’s healthcare challenge.

'Duologue with Barun Das' is one of the most prestigious and highly acclaimed shows on news television. The show features a unique format that encourages frank conversations, exploring ideas, theories, and experiences beyond the surface level.

‘Duologue with Barun Das’ is one of the most prestigious and highly acclaimed shows on news television. The show features a unique format that encourages frank conversations, exploring ideas, theories, and experiences beyond the surface level. ‘Duologue with Barun Das feat. Dr. Devi Shetty’ will be shown on News9 Live at 10 pm tomorrow, while the digital news stream will feature special programming during the day, including a variety of shows on heart health.

News9 Live, an exclusive 24/7 digital news stream from India, is set to conclude its ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ Season 01 series with an unforgettable finale featuring Dr. Devi Shetty on World Heart Day, September 29th, at 10 PM. This intellectually stimulating show can be accessed via connected TVs.

The show ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ has a unique interview format that allows viewers to see a different side of Dr. Shetty. In a candid conversation with the show’s host, Mr. Barun Das, the MD and CEO of TV9 Network, the audience can discover a new aspect of Dr. Shetty’s personality. The episode featuring Devi Shetty begins with a deep dive into the concept of empathy and expands into a fascinating discussion on the complexity of happiness.

‘Duologue with Barun Das’ sets the tone to address India’s heart health crisis with a focus on innovative solutions.

When the show host, Barun Das proposed the concept of incentivizing fitness to stimulate the health sector, Dr. Devi Shetty responded in affirmation. He said, “India stands on the verge of an extraordinary achievement – the liberation of healthcare from affluence. This transformative objective is not a distant dream but an attainable reality within the next five years.”

Moreover, the host guides the conversation beyond physical aspects of heart health, exploring individuals’ emotional and mental well-being.

Reflecting on his experience, Dr. Devi Shetty said, “Duologue with Barun Das is one of the most memorable experiences in my life. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

News9 Live is launching a special programming initiative in honor of ‘World Heart Day’ with a focus on heart health, emerging challenges, and cutting-edge technology diagnostics. The programming will premiere on connected TVs and will later be available on YouTube. The special programming window is part of India’s first and only 24×7 digital English news service, and will include the following shows:

• The World Heart Day lineup kicks off with the ‘Heart Health Show’ at 11 AM.

• At 1 PM, ‘Heart Emerging Challenges’ takes centre stage.

• The day continues with a groundbreaking program at 6 PM and 9 PM, ‘Heart Technology-Diagnostics’.

Be sure not to miss out on the enlightening and engaging World Heart Day programming on News9 Live. You can tune in through your connected TVs on September 29th or catch the premieres on our YouTube channel. Join us for the season finale, where we will be exploring the many facets of heart health. The evening will conclude with an unforgettable Duologue featuring Barun Das and Dr. Devi Shetty.

