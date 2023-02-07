Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most admired and respected actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor is nothing less than a legend in the true sense of the term and there’s a reason why he’s hailed by many as the most admired and appreciated actors in the country. He’s got his basics sorted from his background in drama and well, that’s what makes him an amazing performing artiste. Over the years, Manoj Bajpayee has been nothing less than a legend and a frontrunner when it comes to doing good quality work in cinema. Even on OTT, The Family Man is rated as one of the best and most-watched ever in the country. After the success of the first and second season of The Family Man, fans were eagerly waiting for an update on the third season. Well, that’s why, Manoj had to slowly and steadily come out clear on the same. Well, he just did the same.

In a video shared on his social media handle, Manoj Bajpayee slowly teased his fans and have them a mini update about the third season of The Family Man Season 3 and hearing the same, all we can say is that there’s perhaps a Holi connection to it. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

https://twitter.com/bajpayeemanoj/status/1622885677766705152?s=46&t=ICqXk5LN-xMEcLnUKSsVKg

