Opinion: Our Top Three Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani captured the hearts of fans and the audience with their unique charm, talents, and endearing personalities in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. 

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Aug,2023 11:51:57
The second season of Bigg Boss OTT took the entertainment world by storm, bringing in an eclectic mix of contestants. Amidst the drama, alliances, and tasks, three contestants managed to rise above the rest and leave an indelible mark on the show. Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani captured the hearts of fans and the audience with their unique charm, talents, and endearing personalities.

From the beginning, Abhishek Malhan showcased a perfect blend of wit, charisma, and strategic acumen. His amicable demeanor and genuine nature quickly made him a fan favorite. Abhishek’s strong interpersonal skills allowed him to build solid alliances and garnered admiration from the audience.

With her vivacious personality and magnetic aura, Pooja Bhatt left everyone enthralled. Her confidence, coupled with humility, resonated with the viewers. Pooja’s unwavering determination and graceful handling of conflicts made her a strong contender throughout the season. Her infectious energy and warm nature made her a beloved figure in the house.

Manisha Rani, on the other hand, took the audience on a journey with her genuineness. She connected with the viewers on a profound level. Manisha’s honesty and authenticity struck a chord with fans, who appreciated her openness and vulnerability.

These top three contestants, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani, made a lasting impression in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Their individual qualities and ability to entertain and engage the viewers solidified their positions as fan favorites.

Do you agree with us?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

