Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tusshar Kapoor to associate for Ekta Kapoor’s new series Dus June Ki Baat

Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was recently seen prepping for a new project. Her fans were excited about her return with a brand new project after her successful stint in Bigg Boss 16. Well, there is much detail to the project that Priyanka is busy with.

Earlier today, Producer Ekta Kapoor announced the start of her new project, which is a web series titled Dus June Ki Baat. The series is produced by Sachin Mohite’s Jaasvand Entertainment and will stream on ALTT and Jio Cinema. The series is directed by Tabrez Khan.

The best part for Priyanka will be that she will share screen space with the amazing Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Ekta announced this project in her Instagram post and this has led to happiness in the Priyanka fans’ gang.

You can check the project details here as per Ekta’s post.

Priyanka and Tusshar soon followed and posted about their new series on Instagram.

