Raveena Tandon To Play Madeleine Stowe’s Role From Revenge In Karmma Calling

Looks like Raveena Tandon and the OTT platform have become best friends.After her successful stint in the dark mysterious series Aranyak she is back on Disney+Hotstar’s Karmma Calling, a desi adaptation of Revenge ,an American drama television series created by Mike Kelley and starring Madeleine Stowe which debuted in 2011 on ABC.

The plot is inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

The series is directed by Ruchi Narain

Raveena plays Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of the Alibaug society.Talking about Indrani Kothari and the series, Raveena Tandon, said, “Indrani Kothari believes the world is her stage and I haven’t essayed such a character in a very long time. Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar was a great experience and playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor. It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions. Collaborating with Ruchi Narain has been exceptional.”