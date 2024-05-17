Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Tabu, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan) Vote Now Marking her debut on the OTT platform with Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor caught all the attention with her meaty role in the film as Maya D’Souza, who is caught in a crime investigation.

Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) Vote Now She is one of the industry’s talented stars. Yet again, in Kathal, she proved her skills by portraying the character of a police officer, Mahima Basor, who tries to prove herself worthy of her job.

Tabu (Khufiya) Vote Now The evergreen Tabu continues to capture hearts with her performances. Her role as senior intelligence agent Krishna Mehra in Khufiya is one of the best, treating the audience to something unexpected.

Sara Ali Khan (Ae Watan Mere Watan) Vote Now The gorgeous Sara left the viewers spellbound with her courageous portrayal of a young girl who started an underground radio station to spread awareness about unity in the film Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Janhvi Kapoor(Bawaal) Vote Now She is known for her nail-biting performances, whether as a bubbly girl or a fierce woman. Her appearance in Bawaal was another hit stint. She played the role of Nisha Dixit, Varun Dhawan’s (Ajay Dixit) wife.

Huma Qureshi (Tarla) Vote Now With her specific choices in films, Huma has impressed the audience. Her stint as Tarla Dalal was top-notch, as she fought against societal norms to empower herself in the film Tarla.

Tara Sutaria (Apurva) Vote Now She is a powerhouse of talents. Besides showcasing her soft side, Tara caught all the attention with her nail-biting appearance as Apurva, an unwitting victim of a gang’s violent spree in the Chambal Valley in the film Apurva. Indeed, it was one of her best performances.

Ananya Pandayc(Kho Gaye Hum Kahan) Vote Now Whether her on-screen appearance or social media presence, she rules over hearts everywhere. In comparison, her Gen-Z-inspired film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was the best example of what’s wrong with today’s youth. Ananya played her role of Ahana Singh perfectly.

Bhumi Pednekar (Bhakshak) Vote Now The talented Bhumi proved her acting skills with her stints in Toilet—Ek Prem Katha, Dhum Laga Ke Haisha, and others. She loves to take on new roles, and she did justice as a gutsy journalist in Bhashak.

