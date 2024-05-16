Vote Now: Most Popular Youth Drama Show: Campus Beats, Dehati Ladke, School Friends, Crushed, Jab Mila Tu

India’s original and biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on-demand. The key advantages of this are convenience, personalization, no prohibition and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Youth Drama Show category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Campus Beats - It is a romantic drama series on Amazon miniTV. The show casts Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha in lead roles. The story is about a Gen-Z girl who discovers her hidden talent for dance and, in the process, experiences the meaning of love, friendship, freedom, and more. The gripping story and amazing performances make this a must-have on the nomination list.

Dehati Ladke - This show is a story of a young boy Rajat whose life takes a different turn when he leaves his village for studies and experiences freedom, friendship, love and hardships of life. The show casts Kusha Kapila, Chaya Tripathi, Aasif Khan, Prashany Kumar, Saamya Jainn, Prerna Tanish Neera, Yuvan Mathur, Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma and others.

School Friends - School Friends is a romance comedy television series on Amazon miniTV. The show's top cast includes Navika Kotia, Aaditya Gupta, Manav Soneji, Alisha Parveen, and Ansh Pandey. It explores the lives of five quirky school teenagers.

Crushed - The romantic drama series casts Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Anupriya Caroli, Arjun Deswal, Naman Jain, Urvi Singh and Chirag Katrecha. The final season of the show was released in February 2024. The story revolves around how sidekicks play center stage in life.

Jab Mila Tu - Staring the talented Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra, this is a rom-com story of four strangers when they come for vacation in Goa together.

