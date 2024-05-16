Vote Now: Most Popular Youth Reality Show: Playground, Hip Hop India, Temptation Island, Bigg Boss OTT

India’s original and biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on-demand. The key advantages of this are convenience, personalization, no prohibition and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today we list the nominees for the category of Most Popular Youth Reality Show at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Playground It is the world's first gaming entertainment show on Amazon miniTV. The reality show is a unique gaming championship featuring India's leading gaming giants like Triggered Insaan, Mortal, Carryminat and others.

Hip Hop India It is India's first hip-hop dance reality show on Amazon miniTV. The show is for talented dancers where the first season saw Rahul Bhagat as winner. Remo D'Souza and Nora Fatehi were the judges.

Temptation Island This show is all about finding your true connection. Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy hosted the first season. And Nidhi Kumar and Mohak Malhotra were the winners of the season.

Bigg Boss OTT It is a spin-off Hindi language reality digital show of Bigg Boss. The first season was successful with Divya Agarwal emerging as a winner hosted by Karan Johar. And the second season was won by Elvish Yadav hosted by Salman Khan.

