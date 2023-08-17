ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Elvish Yadav reveals his choices for ‘Kill, Marry and Hook Up’

Elvish Yadav, the victorious contender of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, found himself in the hot seat when presented with a classic dilemma: the 'Kill Marry and Hook Up' game involving his fellow co-contestants

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Elvish Yadav, the victorious contender of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, found himself in the hot seat when presented with a classic dilemma: the ‘Kill Marry and Hook Up’ game involving his fellow co-contestants. Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Jiya Shankar were the names on the table.

Elvish’s response to this playful yet revealing question added an intriguing twist to the conversation. The social media sensation candidly stated that if he had to make a choice, he would “Kill” Bebika. Transitioning to the next scenario, when it came to the concept of “Hook Up,” Elvish openly admitted that he had never engaged in such an experience in his life. However, the spotlight turned to a different hue when it was time to decide on a potential “Marry.” Without hesitation, he declared his intentions to marry his girlfriend, steering clear of associating the other two contestants with any of the mentioned categories.

Elvish Yadav’s responses showcased both his candid approach and his genuine sentiments, shedding light on his preferences when faced with a lighthearted yet intriguing question. As the interview continued, it became apparent that his affections are rooted firmly in his real-world relationships.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a well-known social media influencer, content creator, and comedian from India. He gained popularity through his YouTube channel where he creates and shares comedy sketches, vines, and satirical content. Elvish’s humorous take on relatable situations and his distinctive style of delivery have earned him a significant following on various social media platforms.

IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

